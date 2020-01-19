Wavesbet (WBET) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $81,461.00 and $31,052.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000605 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.