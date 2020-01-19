We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spotify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $110,580,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Spotify by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,428,000 after purchasing an additional 221,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Spotify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 472,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -269.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.89.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

