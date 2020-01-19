We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 5,903 StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,168,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,276,000 after buying an additional 3,234,024 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,364,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,763,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,215,000 after buying an additional 1,069,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 663.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.