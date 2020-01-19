We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 50 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 54.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $340.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

