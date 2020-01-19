We Are One Seven LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,361,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,479,000 after buying an additional 352,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after buying an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $16,950,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.7344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

