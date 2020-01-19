Webchain (WEB) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, RaisEX, ChaoEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00741494 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004897 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, STEX, ChaoEX , RaisEX, EscoDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.