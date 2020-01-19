Webcoin Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $10.39 and $32.15. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $71,623.00 and $8,056.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.59 or 0.05780261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128354 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,153,049 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.