Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

ACWX opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7939 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

