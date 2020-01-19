Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.