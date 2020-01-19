Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $96.47 and a 52-week high of $118.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.