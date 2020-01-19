Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

