Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

