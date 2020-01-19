Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $519,000 Stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MEDNAX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in MEDNAX by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 126,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MD opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX Inc has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

