Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Financial Institutions worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 114.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FISI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 20.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

