Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of SeaSpine worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.