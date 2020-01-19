Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

