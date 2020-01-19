Wells Fargo & Co Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after purchasing an additional 533,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hasbro by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.