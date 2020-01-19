WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSBC. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. 143,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,168. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 91,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $16,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

