WeTrust Trading Up 6.5% This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and DDEX. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,126.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.02772756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00198543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00131402 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.