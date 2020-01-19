WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) Shares Down 2.3%

WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 1,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 163,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

WidePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

