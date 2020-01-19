Wings (WINGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. Wings has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $71,162.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

