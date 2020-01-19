Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.27. The company had a trading volume of 261,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,598. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 1.41. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.21.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

