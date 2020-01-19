WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $70.23. 299,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,084. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 60.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of WNS by 28.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WNS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

