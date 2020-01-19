WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.05-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.44 million.WNS also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.45.

WNS stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

