WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 985 ($12.96) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut WPP to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41) on Thursday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,034.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 986.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.