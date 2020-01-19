XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XBIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

XBiotech stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Research analysts predict that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 259,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

