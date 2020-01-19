XEL One Day Volume Tops $15.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded up 89.8% against the US dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $511,352.00 and $15.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000570 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

