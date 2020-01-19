YEE (YEE) Price Reaches $0.0010

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Huobi and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $109,077.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi, FCoin, DEx.top, DigiFinex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

