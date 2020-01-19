YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). YRC Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow YRC Worldwide.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YRCW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 2,125,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 240,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.