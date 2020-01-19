Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. 961,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,001. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $103.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

