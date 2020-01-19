Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the lowest is $2.57 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 10,257,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,946. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

