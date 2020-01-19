Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Crawford & Company posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CRD.B stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

