Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,897,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,009,000 after purchasing an additional 638,663 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 74.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,536,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,462,000 after purchasing an additional 277,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 75.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,988 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.77. 1,816,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

