Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. 265,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.