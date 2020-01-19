Zacks: Analysts Expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $940.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $940.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $958.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.03. 251,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,715,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after acquiring an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

