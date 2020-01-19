Zacks: Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $261,438.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,382,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,302 shares of company stock worth $2,024,583 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.