Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report $147.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.80 million and the highest is $148.49 million. Renasant posted sales of $151.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $599.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.40 million to $603.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $600.85 million, with estimates ranging from $588.10 million to $614.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 18.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21. Renasant has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

