Zacks: Analysts Set $360.00 Price Target for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $360.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexander’s an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at about $6,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 331.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.32. 16,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.36. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $311.77 and a 52-week high of $394.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.