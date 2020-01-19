Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to post $950,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Aptinyx posted sales of $1.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $3.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 million to $3.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.56 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,100 shares in the company, valued at $417,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,468,333 shares of company stock worth $13,416,999 over the last 90 days. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptinyx stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

