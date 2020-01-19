Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 306,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 78,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.94% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.