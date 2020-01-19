Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to Announce -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.01). Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19.

ODT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ODT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.71. 79,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,761. The company has a market capitalization of $929.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $43.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,363,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,402,000 after acquiring an additional 384,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 672,721 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 55.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

