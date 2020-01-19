Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Repay posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

RPAY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. 277,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth $2,506,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $2,646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $187,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $1,967,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

