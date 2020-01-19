Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. Smart Sand reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

SND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

