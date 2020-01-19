Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Path by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Path by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 100,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.85. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

