Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $20.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $18.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $76.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $78.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.04 million, with estimates ranging from $83.45 million to $86.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Company insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. 38,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $380.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

