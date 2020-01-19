Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). Check Cap posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Dawson James initiated coverage on Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CHEK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,235 shares. Check Cap has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

