Zacks: Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 146,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 311,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,385. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $342.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

