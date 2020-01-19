Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Water Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.7% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

