Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OIS. Scotiabank lowered Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oil States International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Oil States International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 291,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,953. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

