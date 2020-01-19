Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

VVV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,890,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,983,000 after buying an additional 178,746 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.